New fuel and gas prices in effect

The fuel prices have increased from today while the Liquefied Petroleum Gas prices have dropped.

Motor Spirit now costs $3.67 per litre, an increase from $3.44 per litre.

Premix is now selling at $3.47 per litre, an increase of 23 cents. Kerosene is retailing at $2.89 per litre, an increase from $2.50, while Diesel increases from $3.14 to $3.61.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says changes in August local fuel prices are due to unfavourable movements in international market prices and freight rates for motor spirit, premix, diesel, and kerosene.

It says the FCCC has no control over the fuel prices as they are dependent on three variable factors – world market price for refined oil benchmarked by MOPS, international freight rates and foreign exchange rates.

The LPG prices have decreased.

A 4.5kg cylinder is retailing at $16.63 from $16.71 while a 12kg cylinder is selling at $44.35, a decrease of 0.21 cents.

Bulk Gas has reduced from $3.44 to sell at $3.42 while Autogas is now retailing at $2.28 from $2.30.

The FCCC says the major reason for the decrease in prices for all LPG products in the Fijian market this month is due to the favourable movement in July Butane Contract Price, unfavourable movement in international freight rates while the US dollar strengthened against the Fijian dollar.