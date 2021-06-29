Home

New freezer to assist youth in Yasawa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 10:25 am

Youth of Yasawa Village in the district of Tawake, Cakaudrove will now have an alternative source of income thanks to a new freezer and solar unit.

The equipment will help kick start their fish selling business.

While handing over the materials, Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar stated that the materials will ensure that there is a secure source of income for the youth.

The Delaikamali Youth Group consists of 30 men and women living in the village with no other source of income.

President Viliame Misenini says they have explored other options, but due to the location of the village, it’s difficult to undertake any income-generating project.

He says with copra being the mainstay for the village, they have decided to venture into the fishery sector.

Yasawa Village is located about 45 kilometers from Wainigadru landing on mainland Vanua Levu, on the tip of Udu.

This makes it difficult to transport fish to the market, given the cost of storage, fuel and transportation.

Misenini says with the new freezer they will be able to buy fish from club members and other villages, store it and sell it to Fiji Agro Marketing or any other markets on the mainland.

 

 

