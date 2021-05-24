New footbridge benefits Tavuki Villagers

The construction of the much awaited footbridge in Tavuki, Kadavu will help people get to their destination without risking their lives.

For many years, villagers from the seven districts in Tavuki used tree trunks to cross the river.

Villagers say they were at risk of being injured when the trunks were slippery during rainy days.

More than 147 students cross the river daily to get to school.

Rural and Maritime Development Minister, Inia Seruiratu says the footbridge will provide safety to villagers, including the vulnerable group.

The government has spent more than $27,000 to construct the footbridge.