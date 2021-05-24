Home

News

New footbridge benefits Tavuki Villagers

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 4, 2022 10:25 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The construction of the much awaited footbridge in Tavuki, Kadavu will help people get to their destination without risking their lives.

For many years, villagers from the seven districts in Tavuki used tree trunks to cross the river.

Villagers say they were at risk of being injured when the trunks were slippery during rainy days.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 147 students cross the river daily to get to school.

Rural and Maritime Development Minister, Inia Seruiratu says the footbridge will provide safety to villagers, including the vulnerable group.

The government has spent more than $27,000 to construct the footbridge.

 

