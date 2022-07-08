New foot-crossing benefits Rakiraki Villagers

[Photo Supplied: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development]

Twenty-two households and over 60 villagers from Rakiraki Village, Yale in Kadavu will benefit from the newly constructed foot-crossing.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu while commissioning the project says the government will continue to prioritize the welfare of every Fijian, regardless of their geographical location.

Seruiratu says the long wait is over for the Yale villagers.

“It’s always a satisfying experience to commission such projects because it brings a lot of positive outcomes to the community in here.”



Seruiratu says these initiatives are a national priority to assist rural and maritime communities to meet their basic needs, improve accessibility, and become self-sufficient.

“So now the children can go safely to school and return, without any major issues. The linkage between the community and the school is also important because the community needs to go and assist in the school environment.”



Yale Village Headman, Aisake Matanibukalevu says this project will greatly assist children and members of vulnerable groups in getting to and from their homes and school.

This $44,000 project is funded under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges.



