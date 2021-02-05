New FNU Vice Chancellor welcomed

Fiji National University has welcomed incoming Vice-Chancellor, Professor Toby Wilkinson, in a traditional ceremony at Nasinu Campus this morning.

Prof Wilkinson had assumed office on January 4th, working remotely from the United Kingdom prior to arriving in Fiji.

FNU staff and students performed the Na Qaloqalovi, presenting a whale’s tooth to traditionally welcome Prof Wilkinson before partaking in the yaqona ceremony.

Prof Wilkinson says FNU has all the inherent qualities it needs to succeed and prosper in the years ahead.

Prior to joining FNU, Prof Wilkinson was Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Lincoln in the United Kingdom.

Over the coming weeks, he will be visiting FNU campuses and centres and meeting with education and industry stakeholders.