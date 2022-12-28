New FNPF contribution rates announced

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund says the contribution rates will increase from January 1st.

According to FNPF, the new rate will require employers to pay seven percent, while members will also pay seven percent.

This means the overall contribution for members will now be 14 percent.

Currently, employers are contributing six percent, while members are also contributing the same percentages to their accounts.

The FNPF says the new contribution rate that will come into effect on January 1st is compulsory for all members.