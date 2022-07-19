New FNPF app feature to boost contribution

[File Photo]

Fiji National Provident Fund members will now be able to increase their voluntary contributions to their accounts via bank transfer from their bank.

FNPF says members’ payments can now be made on the app through M-PAiSA or through BSP’s Easy, Visa Debit and Credit Cards, as well as other banks’ Visa Debit Cards.

Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the new developments are on par with their ongoing transition to digitize our services for our members’ benefit.

He says these new features take retirement savings to a new level, enabling our members to grow their savings or help their loved ones boost their retirement savings.

There are no charges or fees for contribution payments done through BSP’s easy card and visa debit cards. However, a 2.5% transaction charge is incurred for payments via BSP credit cards and other banks’ visa debit cards.