Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|
Full Coverage

News

New fines should act as a deterrent

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 10, 2022 4:33 pm

The business sector has welcomed the newly imposed fines that came into effect today adding that it will be a deterrent for those who continuously flout the COVID-safe protocols.

The new penalties announced yesterday include a $250 spot fine for individuals failing to wear a mask and businesses that fail to undertake symptom and temperature checks will be liable to pay $1,000 fine.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says the fine is a warning and wake-up call for businesses not to let their guard down.

Article continues after advertisement

“What business at this point wants to pay that much fine? So in simple, we have to follow the rules and regulations and make sure everyone is safe.”


Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel

Many business owners in Suva have stepped up, ensuring customers follow the protocols in place to avoid fines.


Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey says any disregard of the Care Fiji Commitment by businesses and the public alike will have dire consequences.

“If you want the country to remain open and want everyone in employment, you want things to get normal as quickly as possible as you need to do your part. You can’t put the businesses at risk as well so like I said, if it hits the pocket then only people will realize that it’s a serious offense.”

Authorities are urging Fijians to voluntarily follow all COVID-safe steps to limit the spread of the virus.

The new fines will remain in effect for at least the next several weeks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.