New fines should act as a deterrent

The business sector has welcomed the newly imposed fines that came into effect today adding that it will be a deterrent for those who continuously flout the COVID-safe protocols.

The new penalties announced yesterday include a $250 spot fine for individuals failing to wear a mask and businesses that fail to undertake symptom and temperature checks will be liable to pay $1,000 fine.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says the fine is a warning and wake-up call for businesses not to let their guard down.

“What business at this point wants to pay that much fine? So in simple, we have to follow the rules and regulations and make sure everyone is safe.”



Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel

Many business owners in Suva have stepped up, ensuring customers follow the protocols in place to avoid fines.



Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey says any disregard of the Care Fiji Commitment by businesses and the public alike will have dire consequences.

“If you want the country to remain open and want everyone in employment, you want things to get normal as quickly as possible as you need to do your part. You can’t put the businesses at risk as well so like I said, if it hits the pocket then only people will realize that it’s a serious offense.”

Authorities are urging Fijians to voluntarily follow all COVID-safe steps to limit the spread of the virus.

The new fines will remain in effect for at least the next several weeks.