New farm access road to benefit students and farmers

More than 150 Fijians residing at Vatawai Settlement in the district of Nalotawa in Ba now have better access to markets and school.

This as the Vatawai Settlement to Rara Village Farm Access Road project has been completed

The project was completed under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Community Access Road, Footpaths and Footbridges programme at a cost of $47,800.

The new road will benefit the students who live in the settlement.

The new road is also expected to connect the residents of Vatawai to Rara Village and to be also used by the villagers of Rara as a shorter route of transportation to Ba Town.

The project will also encourage the community to increase tonnage of sugar cane planting transported to the Rarawai Mill in Ba.