New facility for Samabula youth

Youth in Samabula, Suva have welcomed the new volleyball court being constructed with government funding.

Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar took part in the ground-breaking ceremony at Ram Lakhan Park.

The new facility is worth more than $46, 000 and is being constructed by Core Builders and Furniture Ltd.

Kumar acknowledged the Suva City Council for allocating vacant land for the construction of this facility saying it will have a significant positive impact on the community, promoting health and wellbeing.

He adds it will also identify talent that can represent Fiji while generating income for the youth and the community via sports events.