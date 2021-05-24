Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|
Full Coverage

News

New Executive Board prioritizes affordable housing

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 27, 2021 12:53 pm

The current CEO of the Fiji National Provident Fund, Viliame Vodonaivalu, has been appointed as the Board Chairperson for Housing Authority and Public Rental Board.

He will lead five Directors tasked to revamp and expand affordable housing stock for purchase and rent for all Fijians.

Fiji Development Bank CEO Saud Minam, former Ministry of Local Government engineer Renee Duguivalu, Assistant General Manager Strategic and Community Development at Koroipita Susan Naidu, Senior Legal Officer at the Office of the Solicitor General Florence Takinana and Paradise Beverages Fiji Quality Assurance Officer Anil Prasad are the new Directors.

Article continues after advertisement

The new board will be pursuing a public-private partnership with the International Finance Corporation for this purpose.

Minister for Housing and Community Development, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new appointees bring a breadth and depth of strategic management experience that will help the PRB and HA deliver on that vision for the benefit of thousands of Fijian families.

The partnership, run in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Housing and Community Development, aims to enlist international private sector expertise in the delivery of affordable housing development projects in Fiji.

The newly-appointed members offer decades of experience in the private sector, legal field, and community development.

The new board appointments take immediate effect.

The Housing Authority will now also seek to support the Government’s commitment to sub-divide and develop informal settlements to offer residents of these communities the security of long-term tenure.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.