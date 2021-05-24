New Executive Board prioritizes affordable housing

The current CEO of the Fiji National Provident Fund, Viliame Vodonaivalu, has been appointed as the Board Chairperson for Housing Authority and Public Rental Board.

He will lead five Directors tasked to revamp and expand affordable housing stock for purchase and rent for all Fijians.

Fiji Development Bank CEO Saud Minam, former Ministry of Local Government engineer Renee Duguivalu, Assistant General Manager Strategic and Community Development at Koroipita Susan Naidu, Senior Legal Officer at the Office of the Solicitor General Florence Takinana and Paradise Beverages Fiji Quality Assurance Officer Anil Prasad are the new Directors.

The new board will be pursuing a public-private partnership with the International Finance Corporation for this purpose.

Minister for Housing and Community Development, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new appointees bring a breadth and depth of strategic management experience that will help the PRB and HA deliver on that vision for the benefit of thousands of Fijian families.

The partnership, run in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Housing and Community Development, aims to enlist international private sector expertise in the delivery of affordable housing development projects in Fiji.

The newly-appointed members offer decades of experience in the private sector, legal field, and community development.

The new board appointments take immediate effect.

The Housing Authority will now also seek to support the Government’s commitment to sub-divide and develop informal settlements to offer residents of these communities the security of long-term tenure.