New Evacuation Centre for Natadradave villagers

Villagers of Natadradave in Dawasamu, Tailevu, now have a safe and secure facility to take refuge in the event of any natural disaster.

A new category five cyclone-proof evacuation centre has been built in the village.

The centre cost over $358, 300 and was fully funded by the Office of the Prime Minister.

[Source: DINFO]

Commissioner Central, Josefa Navuku has urged villagers to take good care of the facility.

Navuku says the government, under the sound leadership of the Prime Minister, has delivered another promise to the grassroots people, as part of efforts to foster inclusivity, safety, protection and security.

He says the government is working to ensure the construction of these structures are cyclone-compliant and resilient in case of natural disasters.

Village Headman, Semisi Raselala thanked the government for their support towards the project.