New evacuation centre for Narikoso villagers

New community evacuation center at Narikoso, Nakorotubu in Ra

Villagers of Narikoso, Nakorotubu in Ra will no longer have to worry about shelter in times of natural disaster, as the construction of their evacuation centre has been completed.

Narikoso Evacuation Centre Committee member, Selai Leba says the new centre has been commissioned at the right time, as Fiji is just two months away from its cyclone season.

Leba says years of wading through flood waters for evacuation at a nearby school is finally over for Narikoso villagers in Ra.

“The new community evacuation centre has brought relief to the community members. In the past, we used to walk to a nearby school to take shelter, amidst heavy rain and cross-flooded creeks and rivers. We used to risk ourselves, especially the safety of young children. This issue will now be a thing of the past.”

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu has praised the resilience shown by Narikoso villagers over decades.

“We had a discussion with the Turaga ni Koro, Mata ni Tikina and the villagers and we visited the new site as well.”

Members of the women’s association raised money over the past few years to start the construction and the government later stepped in to provide extra financial support where applicable.