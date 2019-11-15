New Esther Wellness Center to promote healthy lifestyle

Fijians are once again reminded to practice healthy eating habits and exercise regularly as eighty percent of deaths in recent years were as a result of non-communicable diseases.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu while opening the Esther’s Wellness Centre in Nasinu says it is a timely move as the Center will help the public make healthy choices.

Seruiratu says the local natural ingredients will be used by the centre to not only cure illnesses but will also promote Fiji’s agricultural sector.

He adds the government will continue to assist small businesses particularly in these times of uncertainty.

“Government has been investing in initiatives that are capitalizing on increasing the returns on Agriculture, by adding value to Agricultural produce through Agro-processing. With Esther Wellness Ministry, they have taken Fijian agricultural produce and added value to the same in order to produce the wellness juice.”

The wellness centre started operation last year and has been receiving positive feedback from people locally and abroad.