News

New equipment and tools for villagers

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 12:05 pm
[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu has handed over a batch of equipment and tools to the villagers of Naicabecabe, Nasauvuki, Navuti, and Nasesara from Moturiki in the Lomaiviti Group.

This is to help in addressing some of the key issues faced by these villages on the island.

The equipment included water pumps, wheelbarrows, digging spades and solar lanterns.

Seruiratu says the equipment will also contribute to the improvement of living standards and assist in the completion of crucial projects.

“There are two major projects being undertaken in Moturiki. One is the water project, which has to come from mainland Ovalau into Moturiki and the other one is the construction of a footpath linking the four villages of Naicebaceba, Nasauvuki, Navuti and Nasesara.”

Meanwhile, Moturiki Chief Ratu Waisale Draunidalo acknowledged the government for the timely assistance, saying the equipment would be of great help to people on the island.

