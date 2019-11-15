Emerging businesses encouraged to use online platforms

Vodafone Fiji is encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises to venture onto their online marketing platform.

This is to maximize customer engagement.

Vodafone Chief Executive Ronal Prasad says online platforms offer far greater reach and accessibility to new markets which will benefit local businesses in these difficult times.

Addressing the Digital Inclusion workshop in Suva today, Prasad says their Vitikart platform is also viable for new and emerging businesses.

The Vodafone CEO says through the ATH Foundation, they are promoting the use of technology for the social good.

“You don’t need to rent an outlet, you don’t need to hire staff and there are many people that are already using things like Facebook or other online messages to be able to transact. It allows you to have proper deliveries done, receive payments, and get the settlements done. It’s actually a great initiative by Vodafone during this times.”

Prasad says digital inclusivity has become increasingly important, especially during the pandemic to engage with customers, the public and the most vulnerable.