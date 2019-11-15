PM commissions edible coconut oil production facility

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today commissioned a new edible coconut oil production facility at the Fiji Coconut Millers Pte Limited factory in Savusavu.

The $389,000 facility has the capacity to produce 5 tonnes of coconut oil in a week.

Speaking at the commissioning, Bainimarama says the new production facility is granting Fiji a glimpse of the future of Fijian copra growing.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, instead of supplying coconuts to the factory, farmers can now provide whole coconuts, cutting their production costs.

These coconuts are then cryogenically de-husked, de-shelledband refined to produce high quality, chemical free cooking oil.

Fiji Coconut Millers Pte Limited General Manager John Prasad says the production facility operates eight hours a day.

As the demand for edible coconut oil increases, they will increase their operating hours.

The production facility cost a total of $386,000 of which $250,000 was given by the government.