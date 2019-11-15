New edible coconut oil enters Fiji market

Locally produced edible coconut oil is now available on our market shelves with the new product launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Savusavu this afternoon.

Produced by Fiji Coconut Millers Pte Limited, Fiji Coconut Cooking Oil is totally and naturally processed in Savusavu.

Launching the product, Bainimarama says the cold compressed cooking oil is perfect for adding the proven health benefits of coconut oil to everyone’s diet.

He adds people’s health will certainly benefit from the addition of healthy fats like coconut oil rather than highly processed oils and other foods.

With the product now launched, Bainimarama is urging Fiji Coconut Millers Limited to think even bigger about the possibilities for this new product and the potential of the new brand.

Fiji Coconut Millers General Manager John Prasad says the new product is available in major supermarkets.

They come in 750ml, 1 litre and 500ml bottles.