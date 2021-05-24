New driving test requirements for senior citizens

Home

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 4, 2021 11:00 am

The Land Transport Authority has revised its process for Driver License Renewal for persons who have reached the age of 70 years or more.

Public Service Vehicle and Heavy Goods License holders above 70 but less than 80 years old require driving tests once every 2 years.

Non-PSV license holders above 70 but less than 80 years of age require a driving test once every 5 years and drivers above 80 require a test every 2 years.

LTA Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, says there are currently about 2,772 Fijian drivers above the age of 70.

He adds Authority understands that maintaining a driver’s license is critical for senior citizens as it allows continued self-sufficiency and independence.

Rokosawa also says that at the same time, aging brings in unavoidable visual and physical changes which may affect driving performance which can be hazardous, resulting in reduced strength, coordination, and flexibility.

Senior citizens will be required to undergo a practical driving test, conducted on a vehicle of the class matching the license, as well as a medical examination by a registered medical practitioner on

an annual basis, to determine whether they are physically and medically fit to drive.

No fee is payable for senior citizens driving test to ease financial burdens.

