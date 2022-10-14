New Digital Forensic Lab to tackle cyber offenses

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, Australian High Commission Deputy Head of Mission, Paul Wilson.

The Fiji Police Force’s Digital Forensic Laboratory was officially opened by the Australian High Commission Deputy Head of Mission, Paul Wilson yesterday.

The high-tech Laboratory is located at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Toorak, Suva and has the capability of carrying out mobile, computer and CCTV forensics.

Wilson says the partnership between the Australian Government and the Fiji Police Force continues to progress.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho acknowledged the Australian Government for their timely assistance stressing that cyber-related crimes are on the rise as the rate of connectivity increases.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Australia Federal Police Liaison Officer, and Detective Superintendent Adrian Morton says the CID will build a team to operate the new centre.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He says officers will be trained to use high-tech equipment to combat crime, tackle drug traffickers, and organized crime.

Superintendent Morton adds this initiative will put Fiji first in the hub of digital forensic centres that are evolving around the Pacific.