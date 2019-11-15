New device collects 90kg of rubbish from Elevuka Creek

90 kilogrammes of rubbish was collected from the Elevuka Creek in Ba following the installation of the Riverlution litter boom.

Ba Town Council Chief Executive Priya Singh says the council launched the project 6 weeks ago together with local start-up company MODUS Fiji.

Singh says the aim is to reduce litter from entering major waterways and even the Ba River.

“It contains mostly plastic bottles, plastics, nappies and other household materials that people are throwing in the river and its shows that we are not caring for our environment.”

Singh says they’ve also reinstalled the litter boom as of Friday and the rubbish being collected from Elevuka Creek is an indication of the amount of waste people are dumping.

MODUS Fiji Director Jessan Doton says during a business trip to China in 2018, they noticed how their rivers and streams were clean and pristine despite the millions of people.

Doton says they discovered the litter boom and decided it would be perfect for Fiji.

“So the pilot program we ran in Ba is only a few meters wide but you can take it to rivers that are a lot bigger, and you got a floating device that floats on top of the water and it’s got a netting underneath.”

The council will also be moving the boom to other rivers and creeks to gauge the types of rubbish found being dumped by people.