New Department to strengthen child protection

Photo : Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The new Department for Children which is currently in the pipeline to be established will be dedicated to strengthening child protection and child welfare.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar says this is important progress in Fiji’s history marks a serious commitment by our government to provide services for the benefit of every child in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“Basically it seeks to ensure a more coordinated strategic structured and reformed system to promote and ensure the prevention and responsive approaches to child protection nationally and internationally.”

Akbar says services for children are hampered by limitations in legislation in national structure and workforce and legal reform is needed to bring the Fijian regulatory framework on child protection in line with international standards.

She adds institutional reform is also needed to ensure consistency between the children-protection mandate and government structures in charge of its implementation.

The Department for Children specializes in delivering services that are aligned with legislative commitments and will strengthen child protection and child welfare services nationwide.