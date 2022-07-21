New Department of Children to be set-up

[File Photo]

A new established Department of Children will be set-up this fiscal year.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar made this announcement as she lauded the 2022/2023 new budget as a compassionate and rewarding budget.

The Minister says the new budget will allow the establishment of this new department within the Ministry.

She says this reinforces the government’s commitment to strengthen child protection systems nationally and to streamline and improve the delivery of child services.

She says the specialisation of child protection roles will be the foundation for the professionalisation of this sector.

The Minister says the government wants to ensure that the children of Fiji have the best child protection system.

Commenting on the $147.7 million allocation to the Ministry, Akbar says the new budget is compassionate and rewarding.

The Minister says the budget considers the needs of the most vulnerable while providing opportunities for the economic empowerment of families and individuals, through social protection and within the grant system.

Akbar says the budget has been designed to encourage empowerment and inclusion.