New deal won’t affect Housing Authority: Sen

The Housing Authority of Fiji will not lose out as Real Estate Agents take over the task of selling their high-end residential lots.

This follows the awarding of tenders to 12 Real Estate Agents from different organizations by the Authority.

Chief executive Robert Sen says they had advertised for expression of interest in January.

“12 Agents were selected through the process, and these agents are dedicated and professional in approach and we believe that they have got a number of clients that we can assist Housing Authority selling our lots.”

Sen also highlighted the criteria for purchasing homes remain the same despite the new arrangement.

“You need to be first home buyer, your income category and you need to be a citizen of Fiji. However for the residential lots, the criteria’s are the same as our policy that you are supposed t o be a Fiji resident.”

Sen has assured the public that by doing this, the Authority has not deviated from its objective of making housing affordable for low income earners.