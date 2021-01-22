New curfew hours from tomorrow

The National Disaster Management has announced that a curfew for the Western Division will begin at 12pm tomorrow until 4am Monday.

The curfew for the Eastern, Central and Northern Division will begin from 4pm tomorrow until 4am Monday.

This was decided in a meeting held with the Prime Minister prioritizing the safety of Fijians and ensuring state of preparedness.

Director Vasiti Soko says this is to ensure those in the Western Division and other areas are well prepared for the current weather situation to worsen.

Soko adds that they have been advised by the Director Fiji Meteorological Service that the current weather system is expected to further develop and is likely to be name Tropical Cyclone Ana by tomorrow.

She adds that possible TC Ana will make landfall and the centre is expected to cross the Mamanuca group by 5pm tomorrow.

Fijians are being urged to make necessary preparations before curfew tomorrow.

Normal curfew hours from 11pm today to 4am tomorrow is in place.