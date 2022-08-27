New counsel for alleged rapist

A 46-year-old Navua businessman who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in 2018 will stand trial in November.

The man is charged with rape, sexual assault, abduction, and wrongful confinement of a young person.

In 2020, the state filed a nolle prosequi as they were not able to locate the complainant.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the state managed to locate the victim a few months later and he was recharged.

The man has also engaged a new lawyer, who today sought time to go through the file and agree on the facts.

The state has indicated that they will call at least four witnesses, including the child complainant, medical officer, an eye witness, and the investigating officer.

The one-week trial will commence on November 28th.

The matter will be called on the 20th of September for a final pre-trial conference.