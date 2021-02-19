New cooler trucks to safely transport medicines

The Ministry for Health and Medical Services will be buying two cooler trucks to be used for transporting medicines around Fiji.
The Japanese government has committed more than $370,000 to buy the nine-tonne trucks.
Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is timely as Fiji gears up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.
“Rightfully the provision has come at an exciting moment to support the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine anticipated to arrive soon.”
The paperwork for the grant from Japan was signed this morning.
