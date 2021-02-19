Home

News

New cooler trucks to safely transport medicines

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 24, 2021 7:33 am

The Ministry for Health and Medical Services will be buying two cooler trucks to be used for transporting medicines around Fiji.

The Japanese government has committed more than $370,000 to buy the nine-tonne trucks.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is timely as Fiji gears up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.

Article continues after advertisement

“Rightfully the provision has come at an exciting moment to support the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine anticipated to arrive soon.”

The paperwork for the grant from Japan was signed this morning.

