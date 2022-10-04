New cooler brings relief for Koro farmers

New cooler container freezer installed in Koro for vegetable crops.

A new cooler container freezer has been installed in Koro for vegetable crops.

The initiative was put together by the Market Development Facility, supported by Courier Services Fiji, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji, and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The freezer will store harvest from farms on the land as well as those established under the climate-smart agriculture training through the European Union.

Article continues after advertisement

Farmers on the island took advantage of the new cooler by storing cauliflower by the Dewala Farming Cluster, and now await its shipment to the mainland