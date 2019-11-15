New concrete lane brings hope for families of Duivosavosa

The Suva City Council has completed work on a 200 metre concrete lane for families living along Duivosavosa lane in Raiwaqa, Suva.

Chair of Special Administrators, Isikeli Tikoduadua says these families have had some difficult times however, the new lane is a cause of celebration.

Tikoduadua highlighted the new lane replaces a track which was hazardous for pedestrians and motorists alike.

He also stressed the $200,000 project by the SCC is said to be an example of how ratepayers money is spent and why the council is after collections.

“We hope that those residents we are providing this too are paying their rates and if they haven’t I think this is an opportunity for them to realize how important it is for them to pay rates so that we can provide this type of project for others that may require it”.

Resident Tevita Vugakoto who has lived in Duivosavosa lane for over 60-years says most of them have waited years to see the light of such development.

“Now the garbage truck can come and collect our garbage from here. Two, if there’s a fire, the fire brigade truck can come right here. Three, if anyone is sick and wants an ambulance, the ambulance can come here and pick. You don’t have to take them out to the main road.”

The area is also prone to flooding however that problem has also been dealt with as the council has installed proper drainage.