Stick to factual information: Saneem

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has reminded journalists and the public to visit the Fijian Elections Office Facebook page for credible information.

While releasing the Handbook for the media for the 2022 General Election, Saneem stressed that the people should not listen to Nostradamus theories and other misinformation posted by pages like ‘One Mind One Goal’.

He adds the FEO has also developed a Center for Credible Electoral Information to deal with false posts on social media platforms.

“The most latest one I find really amusing, quite stupid I might say is someone said that the elections are going to be called so that’s why they are doing rehearsals, one mind one goal page you know, what is funny is that we can’t even now rehearse for an election to get our processes and things in order because it is immediately implied that there’s going to be election.”

Some new components have been added to the 2022 Media Handbook for the upcoming General Election.

Saneem says the Handbook encourages the media to broaden their understanding as well as develop better reporting and capacity

“If you are a journalist, broadcaster or publisher, you will have some responsibilities to conduct your task and role during this Election, how handbook will explain to you what you can and cannot do, provides you will key electoral information to help you hold the highest level of accuracy, impartiality, professionalism as well as the compliance with the laws of Fiji while you are reporting on the 2022 general election.”

The Handbook also has an aspect of Fiji’s Electoral system, and some resources on reporting on persons with disabilities.

Saneem says they also have a guideline for journalists.

“We have also bought out a lot of resources for the new and existing journalists, to brush up on your skills on reporting on the election. We have noticed early this year that some training was conducted within the media facility.”

Saneem adds their teams are developing other good practices in reporting.