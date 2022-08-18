New coffee shop to open in Lautoka

Chair of the Lautoka and Ba Special Administrators Anil Amin says this investment will help the city advance its tourism prospects.

Work on the new Botanical Garden coffee shop in Lautoka will commence soon.

This follows the groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon.

Chair of the Lautoka and Ba Special Administrators Anil Amin says this investment will help the city advance its tourism prospects.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says that the new coffee shop will help boost the economic yield of Lautoka, especially with the return of the cruise industry.

Kumar adds that it is encouraging to witness the second largest commercial hub in the country performing well.

The Minister says that no trees will be removed for this development.

This development is the second project that the council has engaged in since the COVID-19 pandemic and will hike up competition in the sugar city.