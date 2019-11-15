Home

News

New classrooms for St Mary Primary School

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 12:05 pm
After nine of its classrooms became unsafe for students, the St Mary Primary School in Labasa has been gifted with a new building block.

The new block consists of three classrooms furnished with new desks and chairs.

It was constructed at a cost of $180,000 and was handed over to the school yesterday by the Government of Japan.

Japan’s Deputy Chief of Mission in Fiji, Hada Tsuguyoshi says they are pleased to assist the School to provide quality education.

“Upon recognizing St Mary Primary School’s need for assistance, the Embassy of Japan decided to help the school. Today, it gives me great happiness to say that this project has addressed such challenges through the construction of new classrooms, furnished with new desks and chairs.”

School Manager Gerald Billings says this is the first time in the school’s history that they have received building assistance.

“It was while seeking a solution to our immediate problem that the school management decided to assistance from an outside donor for the construction of three new classrooms to help alleviate the congestion in the school. A project proposal was forwarded to the Embassy of Japan earlier this year and to our delight, the response from the Embassy was positive.”

The three new classrooms along with 120 desks and chairs and six whiteboards with being used by Year 1 students.

St Mary was established in 1927 and has a current roll of 770 students in its Primary School and 75 students in its Early Childhood Education Centre.

