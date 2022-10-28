New CBHTS building opens at FNU Nasinu

The Fiji National University has a new state-of-the-art building for the College of Business, Hospitality, and Tourism Building in Nasinu.

The building was funded to the tune of over $28 million by the Fijian government which has lecture rooms, a cafeteria, and a 450-seat lecture theater.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who officiated at the official opening this morning says the government is committed to sustainable development, particularly in education.

He says the government is thinking about the future by investing in its people, as this way the country can develop to realize its full potential.

“This structure here as you can see, you can find this in ANU a UNSW, or any other University in the world. Our philosophy is that we must produce a conducive or have conducive teaching environment.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government wants the infrastructure at FNU to be right. This should also include having the right syllabus offered to students.

The Attorney General also says that the government is committed to paying FNU staff well as they have brought up their salaries a few years ago to narrow the gap as compared to the staff at the University of the South Pacific.