New cane variety shows good results

Farmers in the sugar cane belt areas in Labasa and the Western Division will be able to plant a new cane variety.

The variety LF-11-233 was tested by the Rarawai Sugar Mill in Ba last week.

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Deputy Chief Executive, Prem Naidu, says close to 99 tonnes of this new variety were sent from Lautoka to the Rarawai Mill for trial.

Article continues after advertisement

Naidu says they are impressed with the result as the Tonnes Cane per Tonne of Sugar ratio stood at eight.

According to Naidu the average TCTS ratio during this crushing season so far remains at 10.

Naidu says they will rename this variety of cane once all the processes are completed.

The seedlings for this variety are being prepared by SRIF which will be ready for planting from April next year.