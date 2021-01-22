The 2021 new cane planting program is expected to begin from March and continue until the end of October.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is reminding cane farmers who want to take advantage of the program to register their names first.

Corporation Manager Extension Service Agriculture, Rajnesh Narayan, says farmers can visit their nearest sector office for registration.

Under the Cane Development Program farmers will get grant for land preparation and planting.

Narayan says those farmers who will not register their names will not get the grant.

Farmer are urged to contact FSC or the Sugar Cane Growers Council office in the various districts for information on the program.