New campaign to tackle online fraud and keep remittances flowing

A new campaign to help Pacific Islanders send and receive remittances safely has been launched.

The campaign will also reduce the risk of online fraud.

The ‘Get Safe Online Pacific’ guidance provides essential tips and information for people across the Pacific to help make sure their experience of sending or receiving money overseas is successful.

According to the World Bank, in 2017 alone nearly 20% of Tonga’s GDP came from remittances.

Fiji received over FJ$500 million from overseas family members in the same year, which was over 6% of the national GDP, based on Reserve Bank of Fiji figures.

The campaign will highlight ways online theft can occur and help people find operators they can use to safely send and receive money overseas.

Global Ambassador for Get Safe Online, Peter Davies says the payments can help families buy essentials, pay for accommodation and maintain their very standard of living.

Davies says the Get Safe Online Pacific remittances campaign helps ensure that more of the remittances get into the pockets of those who need it most.