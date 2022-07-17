New Bulu Bridge opens to traffic

[Photo Supplied]

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate officially commissioned the new Bulu Bridge in Malevu, Nadroga.

Speaking during the ceremony, Usamate says modern transportation infrastructure is critical to our economy and the social fabric of the country.

He says a reliable transportation network links communities together and helps people get their goods and crops to the market.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate adds that to serve Fiji’s future development needs, it is critical to improve the safety and reliability of the existing network and also to expand the network to provide the capacity for sustained growth.

Bulu Bridge is amongst the seven bridges under the Fiji Roads Authority’s bridge replacement program around Viti Levu’s main highway.

He adds that the rebuilding of these bridges is to ensure that they are built back stronger, to withstand the violent storms we have been experiencing and the raging waters they often bring.

The new 34-meter bridge is strong enough to support the weight of heavy trucks, and it is safe enough to serve as a reliable connection because it is built to a climate-resilient standard.

A total of $6.2 million was spent to construct this new bridge.