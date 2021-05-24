New British envoy focuses on climate change

The new British High Commissioner to Fiji, Doctor Brian Jones says he will prioritize climate change.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Dr Jones says he has discussed with President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, the urgency of jointly working with the government regarding climate change.

Dr Jones says the High Commission has been working on mangrove planting and will continue to support resilience in coastline areas.

“As I travel around I will be assessing that further with my expert colleagues and providing assistance and support to the Fijian government in strengthening all of Fijis resilience to the scourge of climate change, rising sea levels and changing weather conditions.”

Dr Jones says he will also be working with the Education Ministry on women’s empowerment.

“Looking particularly at how girls and women can be boosted in society and how we, as the UK, can support Fiji in raising its women into a strong place in society where everyone can play their role to the benefit of all the communities.”

Dr Jones, who arrived in Fiji last week, says he was overwhelmed by the warm Fijian welcome.

“When I stepped off the aeroplane coming from New Zealand to Fiji, I was welcomed by your Chief of Protocol and he said Oh, welcome home Sir. For me it’s like coming home. The welcome is so warm and so personal, it feels like I am coming back home.”

Dr Jones who replaced George Edgar has also been appointed as the non-resident High Commissioner to Tuvalu and the non-resident Ambassador to the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.