Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
13 new COVID cases in the last three days|Murder accused not guilty, committed to St Giles|Acute phase of COVID pandemic could be over soon|Fijians strongly urged to get booster dose|Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|
Full Coverage

News

New British envoy focuses on climate change

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 24, 2022 4:30 pm
British High Commissioner to Fiji, Doctor Brian Jones.

The new British High Commissioner to Fiji, Doctor Brian Jones says he will prioritize climate change.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Dr Jones says he has discussed with President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, the urgency of jointly working with the government regarding climate change.

Dr Jones says the High Commission has been working on mangrove planting and will continue to support resilience in coastline areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“As I travel around I will be assessing that further with my expert colleagues and providing assistance and support to the Fijian government in strengthening all of Fijis resilience to the scourge of climate change, rising sea levels and changing weather conditions.”

Dr Jones says he will also be working with the Education Ministry on women’s empowerment.

“Looking particularly at how girls and women can be boosted in society and how we, as the UK, can support Fiji in raising its women into a strong place in society where everyone can play their role to the benefit of all the communities.”

Dr Jones, who arrived in Fiji last week, says he was overwhelmed by the warm Fijian welcome.

 

“When I stepped off the aeroplane coming from New Zealand to Fiji, I was welcomed by your Chief of Protocol and he said Oh, welcome home Sir. For me it’s like coming home. The welcome is so warm and so personal, it feels like I am coming back home.”

Dr Jones who replaced George Edgar has also been appointed as the non-resident High Commissioner to Tuvalu and the non-resident Ambassador to the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.