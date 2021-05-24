New bridge to stimulate growth

The new Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion.

This as it covers one of the most difficult construction sites of the Suva/Lami Corridor expansion.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate during the signing of the Exchange of Notes for the Construction Phase of the Project for Reconstruction of the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge.

Usamate says the bridge will stimulate social and economic improvement in the Tamavua area and beyond and will serve Fijian communities and businesses as a resilient infrastructure.

He says the formalization of the Construction phase marks a significant step that will pave the way for the construction and completion of the bridge.

The Japanese Government will provide the necessary engineering, social and environmental studies of the Tamavua-i-wai Bridge for both the Detail Design and the Main Construction phase, and will the total cost of the Construction phase signed is worth approximately 60 million Fijian dollars.

Usamate also highlighted that the Japanese Government has long provided strong support to the Fijian Government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and over the years, the two countries have fostered a deep and productive relationship.

The Minister adds that the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge provides a critical linkage between Suva and Lami, as well as the greater western division via the Queens Road as it ensures a continuous flow of goods and services, transportation of people, and movement of cargo, not only to and from the Suva port but on a broader scale, from the Capital City of Suva to the rest of western Viti Levu.