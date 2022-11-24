New borehole for Namata Primary School

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Seventy-three students of Namata Primary School in Nadroga together with five teachers and their households can now enjoy a clean and consistent water supply.

This has been made possible after the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate commissioned a new $82,000 borehole at the school

He says the project is a much-needed one in a community, which is located in one of the driest parts of Viti Levu and faces constant water shortages.

“As you get this groundwater in, please remember that every drop of water counts. You will never know the worth of water until it is dry, so conserve water and use it wisely. The government has brought clean, drinking water to your doorstep, it is your responsibility to make sure that it is put to good use.”

Usamate adds groundwater must be managed well and should not be used as the ultimate water source to solve all water problems.

He says together with groundwater, the use of other available and safe water sources such as rainfall harvesting is also important.

The event was held yesterday.