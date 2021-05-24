Home

New book documents traditional medicines

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 21, 2021 12:15 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

A new book titled ‘Healing plants of Fiji’ has been launched by the iTaukei Trust Fund Board.

The book is a record of traditional herbal medicines used in Fiji for hundreds of years to heal certain medical conditions, and are still in use today.

Author Suliana Siwatibau says she hopes her book will cultivate an interest in natural medicines and help develop it further.

[Source: Fijian Government]

“If that kind of interest develops we can then begin a school on natural medicine and it could supplement our health system. Young people who are interested in taking up natural medicine could go to that school and use information from this book.”

The book also documents scientific information on herbal medicines, some of which are used to treat high blood pressure, severe headaches, stomach aches and other ailments.

