New boat to support police COVID operations

The Police Force has received a new fiber-glass boat in an effort to support their COVID operations in monitoring borders.

Receiving assistance from Digicel Fiji in Suva yesterday Police Acting Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says the support is timely noting the demands placed on policing services.

He says this will also support community policing in the conduct of island, village, settlement and hotel visitations.

The boat will be part of the WATERPOL Unit.

Tudravu adds through the Duavata Community Policing initiative, such partnerships have greatly assisted their operations.

