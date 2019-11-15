New boat to help people of Mali safeguard traditional fishing ground

The people of Mali in Macuata can now better protect and safeguard their iqoliqoli with the handing over of a new fibre glass boat and engine by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday.

Worth approximately $23,740, the boat and engine was handed over to the Mali Development Committee and the Qoliqoli Cokovata owners to monitor poaching and illegal fishing in their waters.

The boat was requested to the Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy during his visit to Mali a month ago after villagers complained of poaching which has been happening for decades now.

Article continues after advertisement

Mali District Representative Seru Moce says they are grateful for the timely assistance because the boat will not only help them with the surveillance but also generate extra income.

Moce says they will also need the assistance of the Ministry of Fisheries and the Police in the surveillance work and are looking forward to collaborating with them.



[Source: Fijian Government]

Poaching has been a long standing issue for maritime communities and although there have been some successful arrests, a lot still needs to be done in terms of enforcement.