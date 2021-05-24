New boat to enhance police capabilities

The Police Force’s maritime capabilities have been boosted following the handing over of a fibreglass boat.

The FPB Taveuni is the second fibreglass boat handed over by Digicel Fiji Ltd to the Fiji Police this year.

Deputy Commissioner, Itendra Nair says Police are usually the first responders in any natural disaster or emergency situations and any assistance towards enhancing their ability to respond effectively to all situations is always appreciated.

[Source: Fiji Police]

He says the donation by Digicel Fiji will assist operations in maritime islands noting the evolving and challenging criminal landscape.