News

New Ba Hospital to employ more staff

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 25, 2022 4:30 pm
[File Photo]

Aspen Medical will be employing more practitioners at the new Ba Hospital.

Chief Executive Annette Owtrim says they are undertaking an aggressive recruitment campaign both in Fiji and internationally.

The Ba Hospital currently has close to 150 staff and Owtrim says the plan is to increase to more than 260 employees.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just to be able to complement the staff that we have here and also to give some of the clinical staff a break because it’s very easy to burn your staff out so really looking forward.”

Owtrim, who is a former nurse, says they also engage with staff for feedback on challenges they may be facing.

There are also opportunities for staff to attend training to enhance their capabilities.

 

 

