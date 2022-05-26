New Australian Foreign Affairs Minister arrives in Fiji

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The newly elected Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, has arrived into Fiji this afternoon for her official visit, which will advance Fiji and Australia’s Vuvale Partnership and regional prosperity.

Wong’s visit today and tomorrow, reinforces strong friendship, historical links and bilateral relations between Fiji and Australia.

It reaffirms the solidarity of our Pacific Family to collectively address the unprecedented challenges and build a stronger future and achieve shared aspirations- including climate actions, oceans conservation, defence and security, economic resilience, women and youth empowerment, education, health, amongst others.

During the visit, Minister Wong will pay a courtesy call to the Prime Minister and Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Sugar Industry, Foreign Affairs and Forestry, Voreqe Bainimarama, as well as meet other senior ministers and Fijian women leaders, ahead of next month’s Pacific Islands Forum Women Leaders meeting.

During her visit to the Pacific Islands Forum, Minister Wong will meet with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna.

Minister Wong’s visit to Fiji demonstrates Australia’s unwavering commitment to work closely with the region to respond accordingly to the needs and priorities of the Blue Pacific.

It will unfold new opportunities to boost the Australian assistance to support Fiji’s pandemic recovery and deepen defence and maritime cooperation. The expanded partnership will also be explored for the Pacific workers in Australia, an initiative that enables workers from Fiji and the region to benefit from employment opportunities in Australia.

Currently, over 24,000 Pacific workers including those from Fiji, contribute to the vital Australian industries and sending money home to support their families and developing their competencies and skills, which empowers them to improve their lives and that of their families and communities.

Minister Wong says she looks forward to her visit to Fiji and the important discussions that will pave a way forward to build a stable and prosperous region.