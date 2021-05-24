New approach need to assess debt sustainability

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a need to develop a more nuanced approach to assess debt sustainability.

Speaking at the Pacific Regional Debt Conference held at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat office in Suva yesterday, Sayed-Khaiyum says this should be done by taking into account specific country characteristics, and unprecedented access to highly concessional debt, as well as historically low interest rates.

In addition, Sayed-Khaiyum emphasised the importance of establishing a broader array of risk indicators and ratios to assess debt sustainability, as this cannot simply be measured by the simplistic debt to GDP ratio.

Article continues after advertisement

He also gave an overview of the challenges faced by the Fijian economy during the pandemic at the conference.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted how the Fijian Government implemented policy measures to cope with the extraordinary challenges caused by the pandemic.

He also thanked multilateral and bilateral development partners for providing highly concessional budget support loans to assist with budget financing, as well as preserving foreign exchange reserves and liquidity levels.

Sayed-Khaiyum told those present at the conference about the recent changes to the VAT regime to support Fijian families – with the zero rating of 21 essential household items and the removal of the 20 cent fuel duty.

He called upon bilateral and multilateral partners to support Pacific Island Countries in tackling some of these post-pandemic challenges.