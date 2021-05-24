Home

News

New appointments welcomed by Methodist Church President

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
January 29, 2022 4:25 pm

Methodist Church in Fiji President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai has welcomed new appointments to the church rankings.

Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou has been appointed as the General Secretary and Reverend Anil Ruben is the new Deputy General Secretary.

Reverend Vunisuwai said Reverend Turagavou was the former Principal of the Lay Training College in Davuilevu while Reverend Ruben was the former Principal of the Davuilevu Theological College.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the appointments were made through a secret election ballot process, involving over 300 candidates.

“With their vast experience, we have all the confidence they will work well in their capacity as Secretaries of the Church.”

The appointments were made following the passing of its former General Secretary, Reverend Iliesa Naivalu last year.

