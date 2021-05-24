New appointments to Constitutional positions

A new Electoral Commission chair has been appointed ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Lawyer, Mukesh Nand takes the post left vacant by former EC Chair Suresh Chandra.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Ateca Ledua has been appointed a member of the Electoral Commission.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has also announced the appointment of Lawyer, Parvesh Sharma as the Chair of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission while Parvez Akbar is a member of the Commission.

Sairusi Dukuno is the Acting Auditor General.

All appointments are effective 24th February.