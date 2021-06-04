New appointments made within Police

The Fiji Police Force has made a number of senior appointments with the focus of exposing future leaders to take the organization forward.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the appointments were made based on merit.

Tudravu says a number of the new appointees are officers who are part of the organisation’s succession plan and had been earmarked to take up senior roles.

The Acting Commissioner of Police says few of the officers had also received training at leading international institutions.

The new appointments include Divisional Police Commander West SSP Surend Sami taking up his new posting as the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Policy and Projects.

The current Deputy Divisional Police Commander West Superintendent of Police Pita Keni has been appointed the new DPC West.

Current Officer in Charge of the Border Police Unit Superintendent of Police Aisake Kafoa will now take up the Deputy Divisional Police Commander West post

Inspector Esira Bari now takes over responsibilities as OC of the Border Police Unit.

Tudravu adds other new appointments include Senior Superintendent of Police Salanieta Radaniva takes up her new role as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau

Commanding Officer of the Central Division Superintendent of Police Tomasi Bulimaibau appointed as the Divisional Police Commander North after he was confirmed as a Senior Superintendent of Police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Meli Sateki has been appointed the Director Human Resources Management and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammed Talib has been confirmed as the Director Internal Affairs.

Senior Superintendent of Police Filipe Jitoko takes up his former post as the Divisional Police Commander South

The Acting Commissioner says the reshuffle will also make room for junior officers to rise up the ranks.